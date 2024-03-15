Bel Air focuses on finishing with a flourish

By
-
SMOOTH OPERATOR:  Steven Alviti Sr. next  to Bel Air Finishing  Supply Corp.’s  products.  PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
SMOOTH OPERATOR:  Steven Alviti Sr. next  to Bel Air Finishing  Supply Corp.’s  products.  PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the 19th installment in a monthly series highlighting some of the region’s ­unsung manufacturers that make products essential to the economy and, in many cases, our way of life.) Ralph Alviti had a simple request of his son, Steven, back in the mid-1970s when the Alvitis were operating a manufacturing plant

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display