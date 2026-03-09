Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced mid-April

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PAWTUCKET – Bill Burr will headline the first-ever comedy show at Centreville Bank Stadium on June 12 at 7 p.m. as the venue expands its programming beyond sports, stadium officials announced Monday. “Bringing Bill Burr to Centreville Bank Stadium for our first live comedy show is an exciting moment for our club and our community,” said

Bill Burr

Centreville Bank Stadium

PAWTUCKET –will headline the first-ever comedy show aton June 12 at 7 p.m. as the venue expands its programming beyond sports, stadium officials announced Monday.

“Bringing Bill Burr to Centreville Bank Stadium for our first live comedy show is an exciting moment for our club and our community,” said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. “From day one, our vision has been to create a venue that delivers unforgettable experiences. This show marks the next chapter in establishing the stadium as a year-round hub for sports and entertainment in Rhode Island.”

Byrne said he expects the June 12 show to sell out the 10,500-seat stadium. Fans can sign up for a presale being held March 12 at 10 a.m. before general sales begin March 13 at 10 a.m.

Centreville Bank Stadium's first non-sports event was last August when Stoughton, Mass.-based Food Truck Festivals of America hosted the Pawtucket Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival. That event was the first time that Food Truck Festivals of America brought food trucks to a stadium, FTFA Executive Producer Anthony Pepe told Providence Business News.

Additional non-sports events for the stadium this year are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, Byrne said.

Since opening on May 3, 2025, the home venue of the United Soccer League's Rhode Island FC hosted several sporting events last year. This included a match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup which featured the New England Revolution, an international friendly between Nicaragua and Puerto Rico, the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship, and the annual Governor’s Cup college football game between Brown University and University of Rhode Island.

Non RIFC sporting events scheduled for Centreville Bank Stadium this year include two inaugural games for Women’s Lacrosse League and one of three neutral site matches of the Premier Lacrosse League on May 15-16 and seven home games of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Boston Legacy beginning May 22.

This fall, The University of Rhode Island will play its home football games at Centreville Bank Stadium, while Meade Stadium on its campus in South Kingstown undergoes a $42 million renovation. The Rams first game in Pawtucket is Sept 12 against Elon University.

“We are thrilled to partner with Centreville Bank Stadium to be our home next season,” said former

URI Vice President and Athletics Director Thorr Bjorn when it was announced last September

. “Not only will we be able to play in a state-of-the-art, first-class facility, but it will be a chance to showcase our nationally ranked program to our alumni and fans in a different part of the state.”

Burr's appearance, presented in partnership with Grand Rising Curations, will bring "a national treasure and a comedy icon” to Rhode Island, said founder Dave Niedbalski.

“As a New England native who has sold out Fenway Park, having him headline the first-ever comedy show at Centreville Bank Stadium is pretty incredible," Niedbalski said. "We are thrilled to bring him to Pawtucket and welcome fans from across the region.”