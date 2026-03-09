Bill Burr to headline Centreville Bank Stadium’s first-ever comedy show

Updated at 2:45 p.m.

By
-
COMEDIAN BILL Burr will headline the first-ever comedy show at Centreville Bank Stadium on June 12 as the venue expands into live entertainment. / COURTESY OF CENTREVILLE BANK STADIUM

PAWTUCKET – Bill Burr will headline the first-ever comedy show at Centreville Bank Stadium on June 12 at 7 p.m. as the venue expands its programming beyond sports, stadium officials announced Monday. “Bringing Bill Burr to Centreville Bank Stadium for our first live comedy show is an exciting moment for our club and our community,” said

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display