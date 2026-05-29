Bill extending bar hours during World Cup games wins GA approval

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THE GENERAL Assembly on Thursday passed legislation that extends the hours for legal liquor sales at bars and restaurants during select matches of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – Last call at bars and restaurants will be extended to the final whistle during some matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, under a bill approved by the General Assembly on Thursday.  The legislation introduced by Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo, D-Central Falls, and Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain, D-Warwick, allows liquor sales at bars and

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