Bill extending bar hours during World Cup games wins GA approval

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PROVIDENCE – Last call at bars and restaurants will be extended to the final whistle during some matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, under a bill approved by the General Assembly on Thursday. The legislation introduced by Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo, D-Central Falls, and Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain, D-Warwick, allows liquor sales at bars and

PROVIDENCE – Last call at bars and restaurants will be extended to the final whistle during some matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, under a bill approved by the General Assembly on Thursday.

The

legislation introduced by Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo, D-Central Falls, and Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain, D-Warwick,

allows liquor sales at bars and restaurants until 3 a.m., and open hours until 4 a.m., during

certain World Cup matches occurring between June 11 and July 3.

“The FIFA World Cup is by far the largest sporting event in the world and presents Rhode Island with a unique economic opportunity,” Giraldo said. “The bill provides municipalities with the flexibility to participate in the economic opportunities of this tournament by providing patrons with a safe venue to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Last call is 1 a.m. in Rhode Island, 2 a.m. in Massachusetts.The bill has been sent to Gov. Daniel J. McKee for his signature.

“The World Cup is a huge economic opportunity for Rhode Island,” LaMountain said. “As these matches are taking place at various times, this bill will give bars and restaurants the option of remaining open to provide a safe place for fans to watch and enjoy those games, as long as local licensing authorities agree.”

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., is hosting seven games for the FIFA World Cup 2026 from June 11 to July 19.

Dubbed the “Rhode Island Summer of Soccer,” state officials want to capitalize on what is estimated to be as many as 1 million visitors to the region over the 39 days. Estimates suggest the influx of World Cup tourists could generate more than $300 million in economic impact for Rhode Island, as more than 400,000 visitors are expected to travel through the Providence metro area during the tournament.

International groups include those associated with Ghana’s national team, whose delegation is expected to arrive on June 12 and Scotland’s “Tartan Army,” which is estimated to bring 5,000 to 10,000 visitors for the June 13 match versus Haiti.

Providence is hosting a FIFA-approved ‘PVD FanZone’ that will take place from June 11-19 at Station Park. The free event will include live music, food vendors and a jumbotron broadcasting every match.

The city budgeted $250,000 this fiscal year to fund the zone, which will have four staffed entry check points with security screening. A “unified command structure” overseeing operations will include a uniformed police presence throughout the district, and a Mobile Command Center located on Finance Way, which will be closed to traffic from Francis Street to Exchange Terrace.

“This is unlike any event Providence has hosted in terms of duration and international reach, but our police, fire, emergency management and city teams have been preparing extensively,” said Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar L. Perez Jr. “Through planning, coordination, training and partnerships with FIFA and state and federal agencies, we are confident Providence is ready to safely host the world.”

In Pawtucket, the city will combine its annual arts festival with the country’s 250th anniversary festivities and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien said the city will be holding a “United Nations” parade on June 6 beginning at City Hall. The following day, city officials will hold a sendoff for the Cabo Verde Blue Sharks national team at Centerville Stadium, according to the itinerary.

The series also includes youth soccer clinics and a “cultural elegance” reception at the stadium for the Ghana national team on June 21. At City Hall, Pawtucket will host the first of two viewing parties for the Team USA opening match against Paraguay on June 12, and another on June 27 for the match between Portugal and Columbia.

R.I. Commerce Corp.’s

board of directors has awarded $500,000 in total grants, including $250,000 to the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns to support the Rhode Island Summer of Soccer, $50,000 to the R.I. Hospitality Association and $100,000 to United Way of Rhode Island Inc.

In February, Airbnb invested $250,000 into the program, the first private funding for the tourism effort.