Bill would make home security an allowable campaign expense for candidates

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STATE LEGISLATORS are considering allowing political candidates to use up to $10,000 of their campaign finance money to pay for home and office security systems. PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
STATE LEGISLATORS are considering allowing political candidates to use up to $10,000 of their campaign finance money to pay for home and office security systems. PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

Legislation that would allow political candidates to spend up to $10,000 of campaign money on home and office security systems is making its way through the General Assembly, with observers saying it’s a reaction to a perceived rise in political violence nationwide. Sponsored by Sen. Hannah M. Gallo, D-West Warwick, the Safeguarding Election Candidates Using

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