Bill would make home security an allowable campaign expense for candidates

Legislation that would allow political candidates to spend up to $10,000 of campaign money on home and office security systems is making its way through the General Assembly, with observers saying it's a reaction to a perceived rise in political violence nationwide. Sponsored by Sen. Hannah M. Gallo, D-West Warwick, the Safeguarding Election Candidates Using Reasonable Expenditures Act passed the Senate unanimously on May 19 and would stretch the list of allowable campaign fund expenditures to home and office security systems during election cycles. While exempting expenditures for guns, payments to family members and unrelated home improvements, the measure would OK purchases for surveillance cameras, smart technology and alert systems, up to $10,000 for each election cycle. And there would be no need to provide documentation of threats or law enforcement verification. The House version of the bill is being considered by the House Committee on State Government and Elections Committee. Gallo said she filed the legislation in response to an increase in the volume of threats and violence against state and local officials, as well as federal officials, in Rhode Island. Up to 40% of elected officials nationwide have either received threats or have been attacked in recent years, according to a 2024 study by the Brennan Center for Justice, a law and policy institute at New York University School of Law. “It’s not a one-party issue,” said Gallo. Last year, legislators and state officials were targeted with bomb threats and other acts of intimidation, including a “swatting" attempt – a hoax emergency call – at the home of R.I. Secretary of State Gregg Amore. Federal regulations enacted in 2024 allow federal candidates and officeholders to use campaign funds for personal security, and the number of states allowing campaign funds for security expenses has grown to include Alabama, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah, and Oregon. "With the increase in political violence, this legislation makes sense," said John Marion Jr., executive director of the government watchdog group Common Cause Rhode Island. Marion acknowledged that would mark an expansions of the use of campaign finance money behind traditional guardrails, but he added that it appeared the legislation had strict enough spending limits and reporting requirements. “If the bill is well enforced, particularly its prohibition against payments to family members, we aren’t concerned that it will cause problems,” he said. Richard Thornton, director of campaign finance of the R.I. Board of Elections, had concerns over the initial draft and asked for clarity regarding oversight authority, which the board was given in the measure. “The statute now makes clear the intended purpose,” he said of the amended version. “There is specificity.” Lobbyists from the security industry throwing weight behind the bill included the Electronic Security Association, NRG Energy, the Security Industry Association, and ADT Security Services, the latter of which donated $500 to Gallo’s political action committee in April, according to the state's lobbying database. Aside from peace of mind, there could also be indirect financial benefits to legislators and candidates. The average cost of home insurance in Rhode Island is approximately $2,350 per year for a standard policy. Insurance carriers offer discounts that can lower homeowners', renters', or condominium insurance premiums by up to 20%. Consumer Reports says that smart security installations can boost property values by up to 5%. Jake Murray, owner of Warwick-based RI Home Security LLC, said an average home security system costs about $5,000 to $8,000, but a budget of $10,000 would get “an exceptional security system,” including cameras, smart door locks, and security system doors, all equipped with subscription services such as cloud service or remote access. “You’d be getting all the bells and whistles,” he said. Murray said allowing this expenditure every election cycle – effectively every two years for most candidates – is not necessary. “You certainly would not need to upgrade the system every two years,” he said. “It’s going to be easier to spend the first cycle. It’s going to be harder to justify the second time around.” But Murray cautioned that a security system isn't a cure-all. “The police will respond immediately, but it’s an early warning system,” he said. “Somebody is not necessarily going to be deterred if someone has cameras. It’s a great after-the-fact way to catch somebody.” Marion, who sees parallels to the change in state campaign finance law to allow candidates to pay for childcare expenses related to their campaigns, said Common Cause Rhode Island “opposes candidates and elected officials exploiting loopholes in laws for self-serving purposes.” “We support common sense expansions of what is allowed, such as this one,” he said. While he hasn’t dealt personally with threats to his safety in his six years in office, in an age of “enhanced violent political rhetoric,” Rep. Evan P. Shanley, D-Warwick, chairperson of the House Committee on State Government and Elections Committee, said the companion bill sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Boylan, D-Barrington, is among the list of bills likely to see a full floor vote. Shenley, who thinks the rising political tensions have deterred many potential candidates from entering politics, said he does have concerns that the $10,000 threshold “seems kind of high” and the bill may need to be further amended. “For any individual, odds are it will never happen,” he said. “But I think you should have the right to protect yourself.”