Billington named president and chief nursing officer of St. Anne’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Carole Billington has been tapped to serve as president and chief nursing officer of Saint Anne’s Hospital, Brown University Health recently announced.

The news comes after the health system purchased the Fall River-based hospital from Steward Health Care in October.

Billington has served as interim president and chief nursing officer of the hospital since September. She began her career at the hospital and has held several leadership roles, including clinical adviser, clinical resource coordinator, patient care director of peri-anesthesia services, director of surgical services, endoscopy and cardiovascular program, administrative director of clinical operations, and chief operating officer.

“Carole’s broad experience has uniquely positioned her to lead Saint Anne’s into the future. She has played a pivotal role in the hospital’s continued growth as a leading community hospital,” said Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations for Brown Health. “Under her leadership, Carole led the integration of Saint Anne’s into the Brown University Health system and has expanded services and earned multiple national recognitions for patient care.”

Billington has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of New Hampshire and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. She is board-certified in nursing administration and as an advanced nurse executive. She is also a member of several organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Organization of Nurse Leaders, the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth College of Nursing and Health Sciences Advisory Board, the Bristol Community College Advisory Board and the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.

