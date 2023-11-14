Biometric identity verification units arrive at T.F. Green’s main terminal

WARWICK – State aviation officials and representatives from Clear Secure Inc. held a ribbon cutting Tuesday at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to mark the launch of biometric identity verification units in the airport’s main terminal.

The New York-based company installed kiosks that use biometrics – automated recognition of individuals via unique physical characteristics – to allow subscribers to bypass the initial screening of boarding passes and IDs by U.S. Transportation Security Administration agents. Members instead use the firm’s dedicated lane to verify their identity with their eyes or fingerprint before a company “ambassador” escorts them directly to TSA physical security.

The company says the partnership will create 28 new jobs in Rhode Island and generate approximately $1.5 million annually in local economic impact.

CEO Caryn Seidman Becker said Tuesday that Clear will “deliver the friction-free, predictable airport experience our members trust and love to all Rhode Island travelers.”

Checkpoints will be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. The agreement inked with R.I. Airport Corp. in September includes the leasing of 397 square feet, including office space and the installation of four verification kiosks and two for new customer enrollment.

Memberships are only available to U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents 18 and older with a valid government-issued photo ID. Memberships for Clear Plus average about $16 monthly, but discounts are available for newly enrolling active military, veterans, government officials, as well as to Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Express members, according to the company.

There are currently 6.4 million active Clear Plus members enrolled. The company’s third quarter financial results showed an adjusted net income of $31.5 million on $160.4 million in revenue, up 38% over the previous quarter.

