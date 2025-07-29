Birthing center at Newport Hospital will remain open, Brown Health Home Medical to close

THE BIRTHING center at Newport Hospital will indeed remain open, but Brown Health Home Medical will be closing effective Sept. 5, according to a memo from Brown University CEO and president John Fernandez obtained by Providence Business News.

PROVIDENCE – The birthing center at Newport Hospital will indeed remain open, but Brown Health Home Medical will be closing effective Sept. 5. These are among the several updates to service and program offerings Brown University Health CEO and president John Fernandez outlined in a memo sent Tuesday that was obtained by Providence Business News.

