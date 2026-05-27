Blast at Raynham manufacturing plant blows out 1,000-pound safety doors

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AN INVESTIGATION is underway after an explosion Tuesday at Electrochem Solutions in Raynham blew off three 1,000-pound metal safety doors off their hinges.

RAYNHAM – An investigation is underway after an explosion at a lithium-battery manufacturing plant on Tuesday blew three 1,000-pound metal safety doors off their hinges. The blast at Electrochem Solutions on Paramount Drive happened around 2:45 p.m., according to a report by WFXT-TV Fox 25 in Boston.  The explosion occurred in a room where battery cells and equipment

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