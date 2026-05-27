Blast at Raynham manufacturing plant blows out 1,000-pound safety doors

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RAYNHAM – An investigation is underway after an explosion at a lithium-battery manufacturing plant on Tuesday blew three 1,000-pound metal safety doors off their hinges. The blast at Electrochem Solutions on Paramount Drive happened around 2:45 p.m., according to a report by WFXT-TV Fox 25 in Boston. The explosion occurred in a room where battery cells and equipment

RAYNHAM

– An investigation is underway after an explosion at a lithium-battery manufacturing plant on Tuesday blew three 1,000-pound metal safety doors off their hinges.

The blast at

Electrochem Solutions

on Paramount Drive happened around 2:45 p.m., according to a report by WFXT-TV Fox 25 in Boston.

The explosion occurred in a room where battery cells and equipment are tested, Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita told the television news station.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 3 p.m., where they found smoke coming from the corner of the room but no flames, according to

WFXT.

There were no injuries and all people were accounted for, LaCivita told

WFXT.

Two ovens used to test battery cells were also damaged, according to the report.

Founded in 1979, Electrochem Solutions manufactures lithium cells, lithium batteries and ultracapacitor power systems.

The company is a subsidiary of New York-based Ultralife Corp.

On April 8, an explosion at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s manufacturing facility on Dexter Road in East Providence injured 11 and halted operations at the plant.

The R.I. State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that blast

was caused by

an accidental buildup of ethanol vapors inside a drying oven.

The company began a phased restart of the facility on May 14.

It was unclear on Wednesday whether the plant was operational. Calls to the plant were not answered.