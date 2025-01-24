Blount Fine Foods seeks to move corporate office to R.I. 

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – Blount Fine Foods Corp. is requesting state tax incentives to move its corporate headquarters across the border from Massachusetts into Rhode Island. Spokesperson Lauren Ahern on Friday confirmed the company has filed an application for incentives under the R.I. Qualified Job Tax Credit Program administered by R.I. Commerce Corp., which received a positive

filed an application for incentives under the R.I. Qualified Job Tax Credit Program administered by R.I. Commerce Corp., which received a positive recommendation from the Investment Committee and is now scheduled to be taken up by the full board of directors on Jan. 27.

Awardees under the program can receive annual, redeemable tax credits for up to 10 years that can equal up to $7,500 per job per year.

The Fall River-based manufacturer – which produces hundreds of prepared food products for restaurants and retailers in all 50 states and saw revenues grow to $762.2 million in 2023 – still has a presence in Warren and a manufacturing plant in McKinney, Texas.

The family-owned company was originally founded as an oyster packing firm in Barrington in the late 19th century.

Ahern said Blount’s Fall River manufacturing and logistics center jobs “are not the subject of this application" to R.I. Commerce and that the company “will continue to operate and grow as planned. “

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

Ahern declined to offer details on the application and requests to R.I. Commerce Corp. were not immediately returned.