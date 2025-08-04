Blue Cross announces nonprofit partners for 2025 day of service

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island recently announced the nonprofit partners for Blue across Rhode Island 2025, the insurer’s day of service.

This year’s theme is “1 Blue 4 RI” and the day of service will take place Sept. 12 and support 14 nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits applied for support and were revealed at a kickoff for Blue across Rhode Island.

“Our associates look forward to the kickoff every year to learn how they can roll up their sleeves to help improve the health and well-being of their neighbors,” said Carolyn Belisle, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Blue Cross. “This year’s theme, ‘1 Blue 4 RI,’ represents our 14th year of showing up for our community-based partners, who work tirelessly year-round to better the lives of Rhode Islanders.”

Volunteers will support a variety of community-based organizations and their projects, including ones that address food, housing, dental care, mental wellness and community recreation.

The 14 participating nonprofits are:

Amenity Aid

Crossroads Rhode Island

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

Feed RI

Gotta Have Sole Foundation Inc.

Higher Ground International

Hope Alzheimer’s Center

NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley

Playworks New England

Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

The ELISHA Project

The Village Common of RI

YMCA of Greater Providence

Since the launch of Blue across Rhode Island in 2012, Blue Cross has helped 80 organizations on more than 140 projects, with volunteers logging more than 40,000 hours on projects that affected more than 205,000 Rhode Islanders.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.