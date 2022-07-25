Blue Cross announces recipients for 2022 day of service

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has announced a list of 14 nonprofits across the state that have been selected to participate in the insurer’s annual day of service.

Blue Cross employees will have the chance to volunteer at the selected organizations on Blue across Rhode Island day on Sept. 16. The nonprofits will also receive $5,000 in grant funding for a range of projects focusing on food and housing insecurity, access to dental, mental health care and personal hygiene products, neighborhood beautification and help for immigrants and refugees.

“It’s hard to capture what a remarkable day Blue across Rhode Island is for us. We look forward to it all year round. Our team can’t wait to lend a hand to community partners making a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable Rhode Islanders,” said Blue Cross CEO and President Martha L. Wofford. “The kickoff generates tremendous excitement, as people choose which project teams they want to join and then begin anticipating the actual day.”

Blue Cross announced the 2022 beneficiaries during a kickoff last week.

- Advertisement -

Community organizations selected for the effort include:

Amenity Aid

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Community Action Partnership of Providence County

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

Gotta Have Sole Foundation

Habitat for Humanity of Rhode Island Greater Providence

Habitat for Humanity of Rhode Island South County

Happy Hope Foundation

Hope Alzheimer’s Center

James L. Maher Center

Playworks New England

Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation

The Confetti Foundation

The Elisha Project

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.