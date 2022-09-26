Blue Cross earns a 4.5-star NCQA rating

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The rating places Blue Cross in the top 4% of the 331 preferred provider organization plans that were rated and one of only 14 PPO plans in the country that received a score of 4.5 stars or higher.

This is the eighth year that Blue Cross earned a 4.5-star rating.

“We are honored once again to receive such an exemplary rating and to be among the highest-performing health plans in the country. Our 4.5 rating speaks to our collaborative relationship with providers to ensure our subscribers are getting the right care, at the right time and in the right place,” said Matt Collins, Blue Cross executive vice president and chief medical officer. “Our stellar score also reflects our continuing efforts to deliver high-quality, affordable health care to our members and our vision to passionately lead a state of health and well-being across Rhode Island.”

The rating is part of NCQA’s commercial Health Insurance Plan Ratings for 2022. The organization rates health plans based on “the quality of care that patients receive, how happy patients are with their care and health plans’ efforts to keep improving.”

Blue Cross also received a 4.5-star rating for its commercial point of service plan.

In addition to Blue Cross, several other health insurance companies that have a presence in Rhode Island received NCQA ratings. They are as follows:

Aetna Life Insurance Co. received a 4-star rating for its commercial PPO/exclusive provider organization combined plan.

Cigna Life and Health Insurance Co. received a 3.5-star rating for its commercial PPO/EPO combined plan.

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island received a 4.5-star rating for its Medicaid health maintenance organization plan.

Tufts Associated Health Maintenance Organization Inc. received a 4-star rating for its commercial HMO/POS/EPO combined plan.

Tufts Health Public Plans Inc. received a 3.5-star rating for its Medicaid HMO plan.

United Healthcare Services Inc. received a 4.5-star rating for its commercial POS/PPO combined plan.

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. received a 4.5-star rating for its commercial POS/PPO combined plan and a 3-star rating for its Medicare PPO plan.

UnitedHealthcare of New England Inc. received a 4-star rating for its Medicaid HMO plan.

Commonwealth Care Alliance Rhode Island LLC did not report any data for its Medicare PPO or Medicare HMO plans, according to the report.

