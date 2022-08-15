Blue Cross partnership debuts low-cost prostate cancer drug

PROVIDENCE – A company co-founded by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, along with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and other BCBS health plans, has announced the debut of its first low-cost generic drug.

CivicaScript, co-founded in 2020, says its first product, medication to treat prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, is now available.

Its abiraterone acetate tablets will cost around $160 for a month’s supply of 120 tablets. The price is roughly $3,000 less per month than what a person with Medicare Part D is currently paying.

The drug, which is typically prescribed in tandem with prednisone, a steroid, will also be available to those covered by commercial health insurance. It will initially be available through Lumicera Health Services and Intermountain Healthcare, with additional pharmacies added over time.

“We’re thrilled that our strategic partnership with CivicaScript is bringing a new low-cost alternative to the market,” said Martha L. Wofford, CEO and president of Blue Cross. “Addressing the unsustainable rise of the cost of prescription drugs and fighting for affordability for our members is a top priority for BCBSRI, and we look forward to helping bring more low-priced alternatives for insulin and other critical medications to the market.”

In 2024, depending on Food and Drug Administration approval, CivicaScript hopes to release insulin in formulas that correspond to Lantus, Humalog and Novolog at a recommended price of $30 per vial and $55 for a box of five pen cartridges.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.