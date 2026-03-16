Blue Cross reports year-over-year improvement despite $78M operating loss in 2025

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BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD of Rhode Island reported a $78 million operating loss in its 2025 financial report.

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island finished 2025 in the red with a $78 million operating loss but improved financially year over year. The $78 million normalized operating loss narrows to a $10 million loss when one-time adjustments and items related to previous years are included, the company said in its

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