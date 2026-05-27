BlueTIDE 2026 scheduled to take place from Aug. 26-27 in Newport

NEWPORT – Polaris Tech Bridge, formerly known as 401 Tech Bridge, is moving along with planning BlueTIDE 2026, a premier maritime technology demonstration event scheduled for Aug. 26-27 in Newport.

Applications for the event’s in-water Collaborative Integration Opportunity will close on Thursday.

Now in its third year, BlueTIDE offers companies a chance to showcase advanced maritime and dual-use technologies within a live, mission-focused environment and engage directly with stakeholders from the Department of Defense and investor industries.

Linda Larsen, maritime and industry engagement manager at Polaris Tech Bridge, said the showcase “allows companies to display their technologies in a genuine operational context.”

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Selected participants will undergo a multiphase evaluation process, which begins with virtual demonstrations in early June and culminates in live, in-water showcases during the August event.

Benefits for participants include direct feedback from evaluators at the Federally Funded Research and Development Center, the Department of Defense and subject matter experts, along with guidance from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport.

There will also be opportunities for follow-up engagement and partnerships; one-on-one meetings with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Anduril Industries and venture capital firms; and exposure to funding pathways and venture capital.

Participation is free of charge.

Organizers said BlueTIDE 2026 seeks technologies that align with key focus areas, including multi-domain autonomous systems, counter-UxS defensive autonomous systems, multi-domain awareness technologies, and modeling, simulation and digital environments.

“Our mission is to showcase technology capabilities, connect companies with integration opportunities, and support continued engagement and development beyond BlueTIDE,” Larsen said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.