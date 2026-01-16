Boston private equity firm to purchase Chestnut Commons & 95 Lofts

By
-
CHESTNUT COMMONS, pictured above, and the adjacent 95 Lofts apartment buildings are set to be purchased by Boston-based firm Audubon Capital Partners. / COURTESY BRUCE T. MARTIN PHOTOGRAPHY

PROVIDENCE – CBRE has arranged to sell two mixed-use innovation district apartment buildings to a Boston-based Audubon Capital Partners, the real estate and investment firm announced this week. Private equity real estate firm Audubon Capital Partners will purchase the two buildings, which contain a total of 151 apartment units, from Rhode Island-based firms Waldorf Capital

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display