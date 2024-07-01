Bradley Hospital raises $1.2M at Bravo Bradley gala

EAST PROVIDENCE – Bradley Hospital, the country’s first and New England’s only psychiatric hospital exclusively for children, recently announced it raised $1.2 million during its Bravo Bradley gala.

Of the funds raised, $500,000 will benefit the hospital’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities residential programs.

“I cannot overstate the impact that philanthropy has on our ability to care for patients – these are funds that enable more than traditional behavioral health services, and that makes a tremendous difference,” said Dr. Henry Sachs, president of Bradley Hospital. “The generosity of our donors never ceases to amaze me, and that is especially true when you consider the outpouring of support for Bravo Bradley.”

More than 350 guests attended the gala, which was held June 7 at the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown with the theme of “Let’s Make Waves.” The event was co-chaired by hospital supporters Michele and Chris Levy and featured a speaking program, dinner, dancing and a live auction.

- Advertisement -

During the event, an 18-year-old speaker named Josh shared his experience with Bradley’s CADD SafeQuest program, which helps kids and teens with autism develop social and emotional skills. Josh spoke about how the program gave him tools to regulate his emotions and improve the way he communicates.

During the auction, guests bid on items – some going for as much as $20,000 – such as a one-week stay at a Tuscan villa, a dining and wine-tasting at II Massimo in Providence, and a New England sports package with tickets to the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.

Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation was the gala’s title sponsor and Susan O. and David A. Brown were presenting sponsors. Platinum sponsors were Amica Mutual Insurance Co., Christine and William Carr, David and Diane Piccolim, and The Verrecchia Family Foundation; gold sponsors included Alvarez & Marsal; Betty and Joe Brito Jr.; Kate Luckett and Steve Pasquariello; NEMD Architects; Tricia O’Neil, a chartered financial analyst with Raymond James; Aurelia Papitto and William Young; and Carol A. Peterson.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.