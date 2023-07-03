Bradley Hospital raises more than $1M at annual gala

EAST PROVIDENCE – An intermittent rain did nothing to dampen the spirits and the generosity of the hundreds of guests who attended Bradley Hospital’s annual Bravo Bradley fundraiser at Mount Hope Farm on June 9.

The event raised more than $1 million for the psychiatric hospital devoted to children and adolescents, the hospital said.

Of the total raised, $420,000 was generated through a special fund-a-need appeal to benefit The Bradley Center, an acute residential treatment program for teens dealing with a range of emotional and behavioral concerns.

“I have always known Bradley Hospital to have an incredible donor community and the outpouring of generosity exhibited at this year’s Bravo event only solidified that even further,” said Dr. Henry Sachs, the hospital’s president. “Philanthropy has always been a difference maker for our hospital and, most importantly, the children and families who need us most. I am beyond grateful to everyone who helped to make the event such a tremendous success.”

Bravo Bradley included dinner, dancing and a live auction in a tented space on the grounds of Mount Hope Farm in Bristol. The event was co-chaired by Brenda and David Turchetta.

Bradley Hospital said it was grateful for event sponsorship by Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation; Susan O. and David A. Brown; Turchetta & Associates; Amica Mutual Insurance Co.; Christine and William Carr; Roger and Cynthia Sherman; Betty and Joe Brito Jr.; Cox Business; Kate Luckett and Steve Pasquariello; NEMD Architects; Carol A. Peterson; Tricia S. O’Neil, managing director of Descendants Wealth Management of Raymond James; and others.