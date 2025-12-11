Branch Avenue Plaza in Providence sells for $10.6M

PROVIDENCE – A 75,847-square-foot commercial plaza recently sold for $10.6 million, according to Horvath & Tremblay, the commercial real estate firm that represented both sides of the transaction.

The property at 650 Branch Ave. is known as Branch Avenue Plaza and it is home to nine tenants, including businesses like Dollar General, Oak Street Health and US Taekwondo Complex, along with several local and regional retailers and service providers, according to Horvath & Tremblay.

Located in the Wanskuck neighborhood, the plaza was renovated in 2024, the real estate firm said, and the property is now fully leased.

The property includes 8.09 acres of land, at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Route 146, close to Interstate 95, the real estate firm said.

Originally constructed in 1950, the plaza recently underwent more than $1.5 million in capital improvements, including a new façade, roof, parking lot and several tenant buildouts, according to Horvath & Tremblay.

The roof of the building was also outfitted with a solar installation by Verogy Solar, the firm said.

The site was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $6.64 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Matt Nadler, Aaron Huntley, Bob Horvath and Todd Tremblay of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Branch Avenue Plaza, representing the seller and procuring the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the plaza was sold by 147 Amsterdam LLC, a limited liability company based in New Rochelle, N.Y. The company is headed by its manager, Ronald Rettner, also of New Rochelle.

The commercial property was purchased by 650 Branch LLC, a limited liability company based in Fall River. The company is headed by its manager, Zi Qian Zhang, according to the company’s corporate filings with the R.I. Office of the Secretary of State.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.