Bristol condo sells for record-high $3.5M

BRISTOL – A 4,811-square-foot penthouse unit at Stone Harbour Condominiums recently sold for $3.5 million, making it the most expensive condominium transaction in town history, according to Mott & Chace Southeby’s International Realty.

Unit 303S at 341 Thames St. was designed by architect Walter Weissenborn and built by David Butera. Two units were combined to create an elegant space that features 180-degree sunset water views.

The dining room features a fireplace with custom-carved mantlepiece, period-inspired shell China cabinets and custom handmade light fixtures. The gourmet kitchen, butler’s pantry and waterfront breakfast dining capitalize on south- and west-facing views.

The primary bedroom suite has a private waterside deck, Calacatta gold marble bath, heated floor, soaking tub and an oversized shower. Two additional bedrooms have marble baths, including one with a private deck. Additional amenities include four garage parking spaces, two storage rooms, a gym, a large dock slip at the private marina, and a waterfront infinity pool.

The property was most recently valued by Bristol assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.65 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers, represented by Judy Chace and Allison Dessel of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, were Mark Johnson and Grace Steere.

Lila Delman Compass represented the buyer, whose identity was not available.