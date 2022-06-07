Bristol County Savings Bank awards $117K to 14 R.I. nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank recently awarded $116,500 to 14 northern Rhode Island nonprofits as part of its 25th anniversary celebration, according to a news release.

The latest grants are part of a larger amount, $365,800, awarded to 41 nonprofits across northern Rhode Island and parts of southeastern Massachusetts, the release stated.

Grant recipients and funding amounts under the latest round are:

$31,000 for The Pawtucket Foundation.

12,500 to Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island.

$10,000 for Providence Children’s Museum.

$10,000 for St. Raphael Academy.

$7,500 to HopeHealth.

$7,500 for YMCA of Pawtucket.

$5,000 for Capital Good Fund.

$5,000 for College Crusade of Rhode Island.

$5,000 for The Empowerment Factory.

$5,000 for The Learning Community Charter School.

$5,000 for Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island.

$5,000 for Tides Family Services.

$4,000 for Reach Out and Read Rhode Island.

$4,000 for Sojourner House.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

