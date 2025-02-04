Bristol County Savings foundation grants $250K to Sturdy Health

By
-
THE BRISTOL COUNTY Savings Charitable Foundation awards $250,000 to Sturdy Health in Attleboro to help finance the construction of Sturdy's new Cancer and Specialty Care Medical Office Building and the development of a new Emergency Department. Pictured, from left, are John Silva, Bristol County Savings Bank CEO and president, and president of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation; Michele Roberts, foundation chairperson; Coleen Resnick, vice president and chief development officer of Sturdy Health; Aimee Brewer, CEO and president of Sturdy Health; Wayne Gietz, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sturdy Health; Pat Murray, BCSB chairman; Dennis Leahy, BCSB first executive vice president and chief operating officer, and BCSCF treasurer; Amy Pfeffer, chief financial officer and treasurer of Sturdy Health; and Jeff Bradley, BCSB senior vice president of community relations, and BCSCF clerk. / COURTESY BRISTOL COUNTY SAVINGS BANK

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank recently issued a $250,000 grant through its charitable foundation to Sturdy Health, a community-based not-for-profit health system serving Greater Attleboro.

The donation will support the construction of Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s new Cancer and Specialty Care Medical Office Building and the development of a new Emergency Department with an embedded behavioral health unit.

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

Since the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation was formed in 1996, more than $33.6 million has been committed to hundreds of different nonprofits in the communities the bank serves. In 2024, the foundation awarded a record $2.9 million to various 501(c)(3) organizations.

“The projects that Sturdy has initiated are essential to meeting the growing health care needs of one of the regions the bank serves, Greater Attleboro,” said John Silva, CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank, which has three offices in Rhode Island. “The completion of these initiatives will help elevate and expand the care delivered in the area and ensure that people in the community have timely access to the highest quality of health care.”

- Advertisement -

Silva noted that Patrick Murray, bank chairperson, and Jeff Bradley, bank senior vice president and community relations, are members of the Sturdy Memorial Foundation. Dennis Leahy, first executive vice president and chief operating officer at the bank, is on the board at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

In 2022, Sturdy Health began a comprehensive strategic planning process – assessing health needs; reviewing patient access, quality and experience; and analyzing financials, staffing and the health care needs of the community. As a result, Sturdy identified these two crucial capital initiatives for a total cost of $160 million. The projects address the needs that emerged from the strategic plan – prioritizing patient access to care and improving clinical outcomes and the patient experience.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display