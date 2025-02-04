Bristol County Savings foundation grants $250K to Sturdy Health

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank recently issued a $250,000 grant through its charitable foundation to Sturdy Health, a community-based not-for-profit health system serving Greater Attleboro.

The donation will support the construction of Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s new Cancer and Specialty Care Medical Office Building and the development of a new Emergency Department with an embedded behavioral health unit.

Since the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation was formed in 1996, more than $33.6 million has been committed to hundreds of different nonprofits in the communities the bank serves. In 2024, the foundation awarded a record $2.9 million to various 501(c)(3) organizations.

“The projects that Sturdy has initiated are essential to meeting the growing health care needs of one of the regions the bank serves, Greater Attleboro,” said John Silva, CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank, which has three offices in Rhode Island. “The completion of these initiatives will help elevate and expand the care delivered in the area and ensure that people in the community have timely access to the highest quality of health care.”

Silva noted that Patrick Murray, bank chairperson, and Jeff Bradley, bank senior vice president and community relations, are members of the Sturdy Memorial Foundation. Dennis Leahy, first executive vice president and chief operating officer at the bank, is on the board at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

In 2022, Sturdy Health began a comprehensive strategic planning process – assessing health needs; reviewing patient access, quality and experience; and analyzing financials, staffing and the health care needs of the community. As a result, Sturdy identified these two crucial capital initiatives for a total cost of $160 million. The projects address the needs that emerged from the strategic plan – prioritizing patient access to care and improving clinical outcomes and the patient experience.