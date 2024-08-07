Bristol property reopens as state’s largest closed-landfill solar site

BRISTOL – A once-derelict municipal property has found new life as Rhode Island’s largest closed-landfill solar site.

The 90-acre Bristol Landfill Solar Project, with 6.875 megawatts defined conditions, officially launched into operation on July 25, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by elected officials, developers and other project partners.

The site, developed by Warren-based NuGen Capital Management LLC, is comprised of 20,692 solar panels, with an estimated production capability of 8.7 million kilowatt-hours per year – enough energy to power more than 700 homes and businesses, or offset 9 million miles of gas-powered vehicle travel.

But as it stands now, all power generated at the site will be purchased by North Kingstown manufacturer Toray Plastics (America) Inc. Toray is the state’s largest consumer of commercial energy, according to NuGen, and will use the solar power to support sustainability-focused research and development initiatives. Toray also operates three solar farms and two cogeneration, or combined heat and power, systems.

Toray Plastics CEO, President and Chief Operations Officer Christopher Roy said the company “is thrilled to be a part of the Bristol Landfill Solar Project, which marks a significant milestone for Rhode Island’s and Toray’s sustainability goals.

“This project underscores our unwavering dedication to sustainable growth and investment in the communities where we operate,” Roy continued.

NuGen revitalized the site with support from an R.I. Commerce Corp. Renewable Energy Fund brownfield grant.

Chris Kearns, acting commissioner of the R.I. Office of Energy Resources, said the landfill’s conversion into a solar site “is an excellent example of repurposing these limited-use contaminated sites,” and will contribute to Rhode Island’s goal of reaching 100% renewable electricity by 2033.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.