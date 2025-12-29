Brown Health appoints Ventetuolo as head of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Corey Ventetuolo, a researcher and educator at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, has been named director of the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Brown University Health and the medical school.

Ventetuolo’s research focuses on improving care for patients with pulmonary hypertension and right heart failure and has earned national funding and recognition from organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, American Heart Association and Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

She has also contributed more than 140 peer-reviewed articles to publications such as The New England Journal of Medicine and The American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

At Brown Health, Ventutuolo oversaw the establishment of the Center for Advanced Lung Care, which opened in August 2024.

Dr. Louis Rice, who leads the department of medicine at Brown University Health and the Warren Alpert Medical School, described Ventetuolo as “a dedicated mentor and educator” who “has become a model for what can be achieved through strong academic–clinical partnership and aligned institutional vision.

“A deeply engaged clinician with Rhode Island roots, Dr. Ventetuolo is driven to enhance patient care through innovation, collaboration and academic excellence,” Rice said.

Ventetuolo completed a residency and chief residency at Brown University and a fellowship training and early faculty appointment at Columbia University. At Columbia, Ventetuolo also earned a master’s degree in patient-oriented research.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.