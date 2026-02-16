Brown Health opens primary care practice in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – A new Brown University Health primary care practice recently opened to merge two former offices into one location.
Brown Health leaders and clinicians held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 99 East Main Road, Suite 19A, practice on Feb. 11.
When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It
For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…Learn More
Brown Health, then known as Lifespan Corp., previously had a Newport primary care office that was demolished a few years ago, said spokesperson Elena Falcone-Relvas. Patients from that practice were redirected to the system’s practice on Aquidneck Ave. in Middletown.
“The opening of our Middletown location represents more than a new address – it marks a major investment and commitment to the future of primary care for this community,” said Dr. Edward McGookin, chief of primary care at Brown Health Medical Group Primary Care. “In a region where access to primary care has long been limited, this new site meets community need by expanding access to high-quality coordinated care in the region.”
The 15,000-square-foot facility features on-site lab services, updated amenities, and space for specialty care and continued growth.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.