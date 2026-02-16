Brown Health opens primary care practice in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – A new Brown University Health primary care practice recently opened to merge two former offices into one location.

Brown Health leaders and clinicians held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 99 East Main Road, Suite 19A, practice on Feb. 11.

Brown Health, then known as Lifespan Corp., previously had a Newport primary care office that was demolished a few years ago, said spokesperson Elena Falcone-Relvas. Patients from that practice were redirected to the system’s practice on Aquidneck Ave. in Middletown.

“The opening of our Middletown location represents more than a new address – it marks a major investment and commitment to the future of primary care for this community,” said Dr. Edward McGookin, chief of primary care at Brown Health Medical Group Primary Care. “In a region where access to primary care has long been limited, this new site meets community need by expanding access to high-quality coordinated care in the region.”

The 15,000-square-foot facility features on-site lab services, updated amenities, and space for specialty care and continued growth.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.