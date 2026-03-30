Brown Health to host free screenings for breast, cervical cancers

PROVIDENCE – Uninsured and underinsured individuals seeking screening for breast and cervical cancer can access these services for free at Rhode Island Hospital on Saturday, April 11.

Appointments include clinical breast exams, mammograms, pelvic exams and Pap smear tests. The services are available on a limited basis, with 50 appointments open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Most tests provide same-day results, and staff members will help patients arrange follow-up care if needed.

Brown University Health, which operates Rhode Island Hospital, will also provide participants with transportation, language interpretation services, child care, lunch, and parking at no additional cost.

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Participants must be at least 21 years old and do not need to have health insurance.

Those interested in making an appointment can call 401-444-8076 or visit Brown Health’s WomanCare website.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.