Brown Health to offer free breast and cervical cancer screenings

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health’s Cancer Institute and Community Health Institute are planning to host breast and cervical cancer screenings, as well as an education and outreach program for underinsured and uninsured women over 21.

The event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rhode Island Hospital. It is free and open to the public. No insurance is required to participate.

Available screenings include breast exams, mammograms, pelvic exams and a Pap test. Most results will be available on the same day and arrangements for follow-up care will be provided as needed.

Along with the screenings, patients will be offered transportation, language interpretation, child care, lunch and parking at no cost. There will also be educational resources and materials from community partners.

- Advertisement -

There are 50 appointments available. Interested women should request an appointment by emailing womancare@brownhealth.org or by calling 401-444-8076.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.