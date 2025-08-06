Brown Health to open new urgent care center in Barrington

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

BARRINGTON – Brown University Health plans to open a new urgent care center here in November, said health network spokesperson Jessica Wharton Wednesday. The new facility at 236 County Road will be able to see between 100 and 120 patients daily. Brown Health has four other similar urgent care centers located in Providence, Warwick, Johnston

BARRINGTON –

Brown University Health plans to open a new urgent care center here in November, said health network spokesperson Jessica Wharton Wednesday.

100 and 120 patients daily

Brown Health has four other similar urgent care centers located in Providence, Warwick, Johnston and Middletown.

The new clinic will have six exam rooms, one procedure room, onsite X-Ray machines and specimen collection that would be processed by Brown University Health labs, Wharton said.

While Brown Health has recently considered

cutting

services and programs – like Brown Health Home medical which is set to close Sept. 5 – the new urgent care center in Barrington is part of the health system’s strategy to make care more accessible.

“

We're focused on meeting patients where they are – by opening this center, we're aiming to provide high-quality, immediate care for non-life-threatening conditions in a setting that’s faster and more affordable for patients,” Wharton said. “It's one of several steps we're taking to expand access and ensure that people get the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Wharton said a “full needs assessment” is conducted when determining where to locate clinics and the health system hopes to open more in the future.

Urgent care clinics are meant for common medical issues that require care quickly – like a cut, sinus infection, earache, colds or flus as well as fractures and sprains – but are not considered emergencies, according to Brown Health’s website. Patients can walk into an urgent care clinic or make an appointment. For medical emergencies, patients should call 911 or visit an emergency department.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com

.

The new facility at 236 County Road will be able to see between