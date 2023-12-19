Brown life science building in Jewelry District wins final approval

Renderings of Brown University's proposed Integrated Life Science Building, which the Providence Downtown Design Review Committee signed off on Dec. 11/Courtesy of TenBerke Architects D.P.C.
EXTERNAL RENDERING of Brown University’s proposed integrated life science building, which received final approval from the Providence Downtown Design Review Committee Dec. 11./SCREENSHOT BY TENBERKE ARCHITECTS D.P.C.
PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s proposed integrated life sciences building is on its way after the city’s Downtown Design Review Committee approved the final design on Dec. 11. The vote followed the committee’s initial approval of plans for the proposed seven story building in October and comes after the  Providence City Planning Commission’s approval of Brown’s…


