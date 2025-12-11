Brown University refutes failing grade on combating antisemitism

BROWN UNIVERSITY RECEIVED a failing grade from nonprofit Stop Anti-Semitism's annual college report. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – Brown University was given a failing grade regarding how safe Jewish students feel on campus by the nonprofit Stop Anti-Semitism’s annual college report. “At Brown, federal investigators found numerous antisemitic incidents met with little action. Despite new policies and training, the campus climate remains uncertain and unsafe for Jewish students,” the report said

