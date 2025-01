Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health, formally Lifespan Corp., will consolidate its administrative offices at the former Hasbro Inc. office building in downtown Providence, the health care system announced Friday. The offices at 15 LaSalle Square will support as many as 600 employees, Brown University Health said, and are designed to accommodate remote and hybrid workers.

“I’m excited to see this prominent downtown location put to great use by Brown University Health,” Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley said. “This move will bring new vibrancy to LaSalle Square and preserve over 600 jobs in the city, further underscoring Providence as a dynamic economic hub.”

Administrative and corporate services functions will be consolidated at the downtown building from the Coro Building and current underused leased locations in South Providence, including 10 Davol Square, and Baker, Chapman and Ellenfield streets.

Other administrative functions currently located in various hospital campuses may also be consolidated to the new administrative downtown office over time, Brown University Health added.

“Brown Health is proud to continue to invest in the city of Providence and contribute to the success of an economically vibrant downtown,” said John Fernandez, CEO and president of Brown University Health. “By consolidating our existing, scattered administrative functions into one central space, Brown Health will achieve savings while instilling a more integrated workforce for our health system.”

In Dec. 2023, Hasbro announced it was laying off 1,100 globally and leaving the office adjacent to the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Providence Public Library when its lease expired in January 2025. Hasbro occupied the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island building, which was later labeled 1 Hasbro Place, since 2011.

“It’s an opportunity to reshape how we work and ensure our workspace is vibrant and productive, while reflecting our more flexible in-person cadence since the [COVID-19] pandemic,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said in the company’s announcement.

Hasbro now is considering moving its corporate headquarters from Pawtucket to Massachusetts.

In an email to employees on Sept. 17, Cocks said Hasbro’s current Pawtucket headquarters is “full of charm and history, but it is also showing its age.

“We are looking to find a space that allows for collaboration, design and showcases who we are and what we stand for,” he wrote.

Cocks and Mass. Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao began discussing the move of the Rhode Island-based toy maker’s headquarters to the Bay State six months prior, according to a report in the Boston Business Journal.