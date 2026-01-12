Brown University Health opens Barrington urgent care center

BARRINGTON – Brown University Health’s newest urgent care facility recently opened its doors at 236 County Road.

The facility, which includes six exam rooms, one procedure room, on-site X-ray machines and specimen collection, can serve between 100 and 120 patients daily, spokesperson Jessica Wharton previously told Providence Business News.

Urgent care centers are intended to treat immediate health needs that don’t rise to emergency level care. Patients can walk in or reserve an appointment.

Like Brown Health’s other urgent care centers, opening hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and some holidays. The center will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

- Advertisement -

Brown Health also has urgent care centers in Providence, Warwick, Middletown and Johnston.

Amid planned and potential service cuts elsewhere in the Brown Health network, the new East Bay urgent care center is part of the system’s strategy to expand health care accessibility, Wharton said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.