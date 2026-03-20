Brown University Health posts $17.6M operating loss in first quarter of FY26

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health reported a $17.6 million operating loss in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2026, narrowing its deficit by $35.4 million from the same the year prior.
In its report released Thursday for the quarter which ended on Dec. 31, the health system attributes the operating loss to "lower than expected volumes" at the end of calendar year 2025.
Meanwhile, Brown Health anticipates that uncompensated care costs will increase by $20 million to $90 million annually due to upcoming Medicaid restrictions and the recent expiration of Affordable Care Act Premium Tax Credits, which Congress declined to renew at the end of last year. As a result, the health system is bracing for 25,000 Rhode Islanders and 130,000 Massachusetts residents to be uninsured by 2034.
Changes to Medicare payment policies, meanwhile, will impact reimbursement and volume shifts away from inpatient and outpatient care, the health system states.
In its report, Brown Health also identified several unknowns that will influence its future financial performance, including a proposed state budget to extend insurance subsidies, patient responses to new insurance-related hardships, and the state's handling of revenue sources and savings.
Brown Health expects a potential $50 million to $117 million loss resulting from state-directed payment caps and provider tax limits, according to the report.
Year-over-year, operating revenue increased by $125.7 million, or 11.8%. Much of this revenue improvement was driven by an operating revenue of $89.4 million by Brown Physicians Inc., which merged with Brown Health in fall 2025.
Operating expenses, meanwhile, increased by $161.1 million, or 15.4%. Brown Physicians Group also impacted this metric, with an operating cost of $90.5 million.
But additional forces were also at play for Brown Health: Supply costs for retail and contract pharmacies amounted to $17.5 million, inflation cost the system $18 million, and increased IT services to support Workday and Epic software integration between Brown Health and Brown Physicians Group cost $10 million. Another $4 million in expenses were attributed to blood costs in high-risk cases.
The health system also reported an excess of revenues over expenses of $79.1 million for the first quarter, compared to $8.2 million for the same period a year earlier.
Brown University Health, previously Lifespan Corp.
, is the state’s largest health system and own hospitals in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It includes Rhode Island Hospital and Affiliates; The Miriam Hospital
; Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital
; Newport Hospital
; Saint Anne’s Hospital; Morton Hospital
; the Rhode Island Hospital Foundation; and the Miriam Hospital Foundation.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.