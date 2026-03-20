Brown University Health posts $17.6M operating loss in first quarter of FY26

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RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL, owned by Brown University Health. Yesterday, the broader system reported a $17.6 million operating loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. / COURTESY BROWN HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health reported a $17.6 million operating loss in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2026, narrowing its deficit by $35.4 million from the same the year prior. In its report released Thursday for the quarter which ended on Dec. 31, the health system attributes the operating loss to “lower than

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