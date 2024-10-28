Brown University suspends Students for Justice in Palestine group

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY has temporarily suspended the Students for Justice in Palestine university chapter and initiated a review of alleged inappropriate behavior that occurred during an Oct. 18 protest. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY
BROWN UNIVERSITY has temporarily suspended the Students for Justice in Palestine university chapter and initiated a review of alleged inappropriate behavior that occurred during an Oct. 18 protest. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has temporarily suspended the Students for Justice in Palestine university chapter and initiated a review of alleged inappropriate behavior that occurred during a recent protest by the group, spokesperson Brian Clark confirmed Monday to Providence Business News. In a note to the campus community, Brown Executive Vice President, of Planning and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display