Brown University suspends Students for Justice in Palestine group

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has temporarily suspended the Students for Justice in Palestine university chapter and initiated a review of alleged inappropriate behavior that occurred during a recent protest by the group, spokesperson Brian Clark confirmed Monday to Providence Business News.
In a note to the campus community, Brown Executive Vice President, of Planning and Policy and Interim Vice President for Campus Life Russell C. Carey wrote that there was “deeply concerning behavior” that occurred during the group’s protest on Oct. 18 over the Corporation of Brown University’s recent vote to not divest from 10 companies that do business from Israel
after reviewing a proposal from students requesting that the Ivy League institution do so. Carey in the note claimed that university administrators, board members and staff reported such poor behaviors during the protest, including reports of banging on a vehicle, profanity being screamed at individuals at close range, screaming at individuals while filming them and making a racial epithet toward a person of color.
Carey also claimed in his note that there were also concerns about “noise and disruption” immediately adjacent to an academic building on campus where exams were being conducted.
“We are an educational community where we disagree, debate and even argue for the purpose of both learning and advancing understanding across differences in views and perspectives,” Carey wrote. “At the same time, we have consistently communicated the standards and expectations of the university code of conduct, which all members of the Brown community have agreed to abide by. We are committed to upholding freedom of expression while also respecting the dignity and humanity of others.”
According to Brown’s code of conduct policy, any group that is suspended “has lost all rights and privileges associated with being a recognized student group,” meaning the group does not exist at the university for the time being. Therefore, the group cannot host or sponsor events, meet a group, receive university funding, recruit new members and meet either on or off campus.
The Brown Divest Coalition, which presented the university the divestment proposal to vote on earlier this month – and was rejected – said in a social media post Sunday that the university’s suspension ruling “are merely a continuation” of the university’s efforts to “intimidate everyone who attempts to hold Brown’s governing bodies accountable for their explicit support of genocide, apartheid and scholasticide.”
“The administration has inflicted upon us a year of institutional manipulation and lawfare simply because we refuse to be complicit,” the coalition posted. “A year of unconscionable suffering while the Brown Corporation, President [Christina H.] Paxson and VP Russell Carey line their pockets with the blood of martyrs.”
Clark says the investigation into alleged conduct code violations and any findings of responsibility and/or accompanying sanctions will be resolved according to the provisions in Brown’s student conduct procedures.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.