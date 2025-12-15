Bryant, MGH institute launch pipeline program to bolster health care workforce

SMITHFIELD – A new partnership will create a pipeline for Bryant University students pursuing in-demand health care professions to pursue advanced studies at the Massachusetts General Brigham Institute of Health Professions.

The joint effort between Bryant’s School of Health and Behavioral Sciences and the MGH institute will grant qualifying Bryant students direct admission into a selection of at least nine programs at the MGH institute, the only degree-granting entity within the Massachusetts General Hospital system.

Eligible programs cover bachelor’s, master’s and clinical doctorate degree programs, with specializations that span varying levels of nursing, physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, audiology and health science.

The institute will also waive application fees and offer tuition incentives, such as a 20% tuition reduction or $2,000 scholarship in some programs, alongside other financial aid opportunities for students who take this pathway.

Bryant President Ross Gittell said in a statement that the partnership “strengthens the long-term value of a Bryant education by creating a clear pathway to advanced degrees in the health sciences.

“It reflects our strategic commitment to elevate the health professions and prepare graduates to lead in high-demand fields,” Gittell continued. “By connecting a Bryant degree with direct admission opportunities, we are delivering exceptional return on investment for students, ensuring their education opens doors to opportunity and impact.”

Paula Milone-Nuzzo, president of the Massachusetts General Brigham Institute of Health Professions, described the university as a natural fit, stating that Bryant students “have many similarities to MGH Institute students – they think strategically, collaborate boldly, enjoy hands-on learning opportunities, and lead with purpose.

“We expect them to continue their studies seamlessly when they arrive at the Institute, which trains the next generation of healthcare leaders who are ready from day one,” Milone-Nuzzo added. “We’re looking forward to the partnership.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.