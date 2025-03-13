Bryant summit’s Poler: Fear is not an obstacle, but a chance to grow

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

SMITHFIELD – Michelle Poler is not afraid to face her fears, but sees them as a way to grow.

"I see fear not as an obstacle but an opportunity to achieve my next big things,” said Poler, author of the book, "100 Days Without Fear."

Indeed, most people spend a lot of time in their comfort zone, but that can be expanded as long as someone chooses to embrace their fears.

"Life will always give us options: Some will take us back to our comfort zone, others will help us change and grow,” said Poler, who is also an entrepreneur and brand strategist.

Poler was one of three keynote speakers to address the more than 1,000 attendees at Bryant University’s 28th annual Women’s Summit on Thursday. Among the attendees were students from Smithfield High School, Hope High School, Central High School and St. Mary's Academy - Bayview.

Also delivering keynote speeches were Pamela Everhart, head of regional public affairs, inclusion and impact at Fidelity Investments Inc., and Scarlette Joyce Rojas, founder of Money Mindset Wealth Management. Everhart also received the Kati C. Machtley Businesswoman of the Year Award.

Throughout the event, attendees and speakers focused on the theme “elevate your journey.” This theme highlights the importance of ambition, learning and networks that can help women succeed, said

Ross Gittell, president of Bryant University.

"

Elevating your journey is about having the confidence to take risks, the resilience to push through challenges, and the ability to find the support that makes all the difference,” Gittell said, adding that Bryant is committed to expanding educational and career pathways for women. "Still, we know there is more work to do. That’s why events like today’s summit that support women’s professional development are critically important."

The theme was chosen to serve as a reminder of the strength women already have, said

Inge-Lise Ameer, vice president of student affairs, dean of students and chief diversity officer at Bryant.

“We selected this year's theme, 'Elevate Your Journey,' to celebrate the strength women have inside themselves, to remember during the difficult times that there is strength inside each of us and support from those around us, even if you hear it no more than once,” Ameer said. “Elevate your journey and dig deep for all the great resiliency, gifts, courage, heart and intelligence that I know you have inside of you.”

Along with the keynote addresses, attendees participated in networking opportunities and 28 breakout sessions, including topics such as “

Leaping Into Leadership: Mastering Soft Skills for Success”; “Shifting Gears: Switching Industries Without Losing Steam”; and “Tales from the C-Suite: Actionable Lessons from Women Who Paved Their Way to the Top.”

The Women’s Summit was established by Kati Machtley in 1997 and is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in Rhode Island and the region, according to Bryant.