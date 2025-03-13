Bryant summit’s Poler: Fear is not an obstacle, but a chance to grow

By
-
MICHELLE POLER, one of three keynote speakers at the Bryant University Women's Summit, says she is not afraid to face her fears, but rather sees them as a way to grow. / COURTESY BRYANT UNIVERSITY

SMITHFIELD – Michelle Poler is not afraid to face her fears, but sees them as a way to grow. “I see fear not as an obstacle but an opportunity to achieve my next big things,” said Poler, author of the book, “100 Days Without Fear.” Indeed, most people spend a lot of time in their

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display