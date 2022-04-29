Budding medical marijuana cultivator has high expectations for expansion  

By
-
KEEPING WATCH: Levi Tracy, part of the grow staff at medical marijuana cultivator Hangar 420 in Warwick, tends the near-harvest plants. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
KEEPING WATCH: Levi Tracy, part of the grow staff at medical marijuana cultivator Hangar 420 in Warwick, tends the near-harvest plants. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
A marijuana company called Hangar 420 recently landed in Rhode Island, bringing with it a cargo of rare strains such as “Do Si Sherbert” and edibles, including THC-infused coffee syrup. The company has about a dozen employees who work out of its Warwick warehouse facility. Joe Dilley, director of post-production for the cannabis cultivator and…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display