Building permits rise, but housing crisis persists

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hot topic pic and caption...  Summarize  William Hamilton ​ Anne Ewing​ MUNICIPALITIES in Rhode Island have been issuing more home building permits, but some officials say the increase needs to translate to more certificates of occupancy before there will be any effect on the state's housing crisis. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

Rhode Island has picked up the pace in issuing more building permits for new homes – crucial to easing the housing crisis – but observers say that pace isn’t enough to overcome the state’s record of dismal housing production over decades. In April, the R.I. Executive Office of Housing released its 2025 Rhode Island Integrated

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