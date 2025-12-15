Butler launches ‘urgent care’ modeled service for mental, behavioral health

PROVIDENCE – For general health issues, urgent care has long served as a middle ground between scheduled office visits and the emergency room.

A new service by Butler Hospital seeks to provide this level of care tailored specifically toward mental and behavioral health needs.

The hospital’s Express Care service, announced last week, “was created to fill the gap between routine outpatient scheduling and the emergency department,” said Gretchen Anderson, senior clinical director of ambulatory and outpatient behavioral health at Butler and Care New England Medical Group Behavioral Health Practices.

Through the service, adults and adolescents can receive assistance with medication refills; accessing a new therapist or psychiatrist; bridge care around partial hospitalization programs; short-term stabilization assessments; collaborative care; and support in taking first steps toward behavioral health.

“Our goal is to provide rapid access to compassionate expert care for people who need timely support without the long wait times,” Anderson said.

Express Care clinicians can support a range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, mood dysregulation, life transition stress, and grief. The service will also include adolescent and geriatric specialists.

Express Care is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patients seen at 7:30​​​​. More information is available at butler.org/express-care.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.