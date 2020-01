Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

When A&B Home Inc. offered Tony Venetucci the chance to design his own home-decor collection about seven years ago, he didn’t hesitate. Getting back to design meant a welcome break from the retail world for Venetucci, who’d owned a home-accessories store in Connecticut for 15 years and one in Newport for about three. “He made…