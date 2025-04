Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The Capital Good Fund, a Rhode Island-based nonprofit alternative to predatory payday loans, has launched a new loan program for Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents who want to make energy-efficient home improvements but may not qualify for a loan through traditional means. The new HomeGreen Loan program has low, fixed rates, no fees

The new HomeGreen Loan program has low, fixed rates, no fees and terms of up to seven years on loans ranging from $1,000 to $50,000.

To qualify, homeowners must have a bank account and be current on their mortgage. Capital Good Fund said the new program will rely on trusted, vetted professional contractors to refer clients to the HomeGreen application after generating a scope of work.

“We believe everyone, regardless of [credit] score, should be able to make sustainability changes that save them money while making their homes more resilient, efficient, healthy and comfortable,” said Capital Good Fund founder and CEO Andy Posner.

Capital Good Fund says it is able to provide financing options for people with less-than-perfect credit because it is a nonprofit organization.

Capital Good Fund is a nonprofit, U.S. Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution that provides equitable financial services to low-to-moderate income individuals for a variety of key needs, including home energy-efficiency upgrades, security deposits, immigration expenses and emergencies.