Care New England ends FY 2025 with $10.8M operating loss

By
-
WOMEN & INFANTS HOSPITAL in Providence, one of three hospitals operated by Care New England. The health system finished ear 2025 with a $10.8 million operating loss. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System finished fiscal year 2025 with a $10.8 million operating loss according to unaudited financial statements released Nov. 25. The was a downturn from the $15.2 million operating gain the state’s second largest health system reported a year prior. For the fourth quarter which ended Sept. 30, Care New

