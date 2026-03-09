Care New England highlights March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month  

PROVIDENCE – With early detection, colorectal cancer is one of the most treatable and preventable types of cancer. But for people younger than 50, it remains the leading cause of cancer-related death.

In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which is held nationally each March, Care New England health system will hold a Colorectal Cancer Education and Awareness Event at the Warwick Mall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m on March 15.

At the free drop-in event, staff will provide information on screening, prevention and early detection methods, such as traditional and virtual colonoscopy, at-home “colorguard” testing and genetic testing for patients with risk factors.

“Colorectal cancer is highly treatable when detected early,” said Dr. Mariam Fayek, division director at Women & Infants Hospital Center for Women’s Gastrointestinal Health. “Routine screening, awareness of symptoms and healthy lifestyle choices can truly save lives.”

Symptoms of colorectal cancer can include abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, blood in stool and unexplained weight loss. But during early stages, many people experience no symptoms, which often delays detection.

Care New England staff participated in National Dress in Blue Day on March 6, which is held to raise awareness and support those impacted by colon cancer.

Earlier in the month, staff also participated in the month’s National Dress in Blue Day to raise awareness and support those affected by colorectal cancer.

“Awareness months like this give us an important opportunity to start conversations that people may otherwise avoid,” Fayek said. “We want to make screening feel routine and accessible.”

More information on the health system’s screening options is also available online at https://www.carenewengland.org/colon-and-rectal-surgery.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.