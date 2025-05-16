Care New England lays off 12 Women & Infants workers

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

At this time, due to space capacity, only winners can purchase tickets and there is a 1 table limit. If you would like to be added to a wait list to purchase a 2nd table, email events@pbn.com

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital has laid off 12 employees. The layoffs were announced earlier this week, according to Service Employees International Union 119 New England, or SEIU 1199NE, which represents 2,000 workers at the hospital. A spokesperson for Care New England did not provide details on when the layoffs are effective. The layoffs

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital has laid off 12 employees.

The layoffs were announced earlier this week, according to

Service Employees International Union 119 New England, or SEIU 1199NE, which represents 2,000 workers at the hospital. A spokesperson for Care New England did not provide details on when the layoffs are effective.

The layoffs come as health care systems across the country are navigating “

a period of significant change related to health care policy and funding,” Care New England spokesperson Doreen Gavigan said in a statement. As a result, positions from “various departments” at Women & Infants were cut to reduce expenses and ensure the hospital’s long-term stability.

“These challenges require us to make some difficult but necessary decisions,” Gavigan said. “This action is part of our broader commitment to strengthening our future. We remain deeply dedicated to our mission and serving the communities that rely on us every day.”

Women & Infants staff also held an informational picket Thursday urging management to stop making “unilateral” changes to their contractual working conditions just months after securing an agreement with ‘

groundbreaking

’ wage increases.

Gavigan said the hospital is "disappointed" that the union held an informational picket and it operates in accordance with the contract. "The hospital takes its obligations seriously and remains committed to upholding all provisions within the agreement," Gavigan said, adding Women & Infants remains fully open and operational.