Care New England names Dr. Rachel E. Beard head of hepatobiliary and pancreas surgery

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Rachel E. Beard this month joined Care New England Health System as division chief of hepatobiliary and pancreas surgery.

Beard, who specializes in hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery, surgical oncology and advanced general surgery, stepped into the role on April 1. She will see patients at Care New England’s offices at 455 Tollgate Road in Warwick and 101 Plain St. in Providence.

“Caring for patients with complex diagnoses requires both technical precision and trust,” Beard said in a statement. “I look forward to delivering this advanced care at Care New England, a system focused on innovation and coordinated care.”

Beard completed a residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and fellowships at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She is also an associate professor of surgery at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

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Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.