PROVIDENCE – Leaders of hundreds of resident and fellow physicians at Care New England Health System voted to unionize Wednesday. About 230 resident and fellow physicians at Kent Hospital, Butler Hospital and Women and Infants will join the Committee of Interns and Residents. The vote comes a week after hundreds of medical residents at Brown University Health overwhelmingly voted to join the union Jan. 8.

The Committee of Interns and Residents is the largest of its kind in the country, representing more than 37,000 resident physicians and fellows in several states, including Massachusetts, and is a local affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

Doctors say they were motivated to unionize because they are often pushed to their breaking points working up to 80 hours a week in understaffed hospitals and receiving inadequate pay.

“The reason why we wanted to unionize is to ensure that we’re all able to properly care for our patients and continue to give 100%, while also being able to take care of ourselves,” said Dr. Natalie Duke, a third-year psychiatry resident. “We’re blessed to work with each other and with our patients, so winning our election is so meaningful for us as members of this community and as physicians.”

Now the doctors want negotiations to begin right away. They hope the union contracts will include living wages, benefits and support for physicians’ well-being. Among the specific needs include benefits for physicians who are parents or looking to start families as doctor often feel forced to delay having families because of their training.

As the state is in the midst of an ongoing primary care physician shortage, the doctors say improving support for residents and fellows through union contracts will help programs attract doctors to Rhode Island.

Also, with the current insufficient pay rates for doctors, it can be hard for physicians to afford moving costs and living in Rhode Island.

Raina Smith, a spokesperson for Care New England, says the health system plans to collaborate with the union.

“Medical residents, interns and fellows play a crucial role in the care of our communities and are an important part of our teams,” Smith said in a statement. “We will work in good faith with the Committee of Interns and Residents to ensure these talented professionals have a positive learning experience and continue to provide outstanding care.”

