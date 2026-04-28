Care New England secures $215.5M loan from New York firm

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CARE NEW ENGLAND has secured $215.5 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development. Pictured above is a rendering of a construction and renovation project planned for Kent Hospital in Warwick, which will draw from the loan. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System has secured $215.5 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development financing through a New York City-based firm. The health system will use the loan to fund renovations and new construction – including a new ambulatory center and enhancements to Kent Hospital in Warwick, as well as improvements to

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