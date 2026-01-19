Care New England updates branding with new logo

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System facilities such as Women & Infants Hospital, Butler Hospital and Kent County Memorial Hospital are familiar names to many Rhode Islanders.

With a new brand identity, Care New England is seeking to emphasize shared ownership of its health services.

The state’s second-largest health system recently unveiled a new set of logos intended to highlight individual facilities and services as part of CNE.

“Each of our operating units has earned the trust of Rhode Islanders and the greater community,” said Dr. Michael Wagner, CEO and president of Care New England. “This brand brings that trust together under one shared symbol, showing our shared commitment to our patients.”

In addition to its three hospitals, Care New England also owns VNA Home Health & Hospice, The Providence Center, Anchor Recovery, Integra, and CNE Medical Group.

All facilities will continue to operate independently under the branding update, maintaining their own leadership and workforce.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.