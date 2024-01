Register today and get information and advice for employers faced with challenges to employee recruitment, retention and workforce development

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that could set the precedent for how courts will handle the mountain lawsuits filed by businesses across the state seeking millions in pandemic-related losses from insurers.

In June 2021 Josephson LLC, also known as The Moinian Group, filed a lawsuit in R.I. Superior Court claiming that the Johnston-based insurer, FM Global, should cover more than $90 million in losses the company faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the heart of the case was whether the presence of COVID-19 at Moinian’s insured properties was able to cause “physical loss or damage” according to the policy.

Moinian, which is one of the largest privately held real estate investment companies in the U.S. with a portfolio spanning more than 20 million square feet, argued it lost the ability to use its properties to conduct usual business as a result of the pandemic and that this loss in revenue qualified as a physical loss within the meaning of the policy.

Moinian also stated the fact that a harmful substance or virus, like COVID-19, was present within its insured properties means it was dangerous for people to be in there and that should qualify as a physical damage.

Ultimately Superior Court Justice Brian Stern ruled in favor of FM Global, finding that there must be some physical alterations to properties for there to be physical loss or damage. So, the mere presence of COVID-19 does not sufficiently alter or damage the property in a way that falls under the policy because it could be cleaned off the property. Also, Stern said if he found the virus to qualify as a physical loss or damage then that would make the portion of the policy which covers Communicable Diseases redundant. Another important aspect of Stern’s ruling was the policy’s contamination exclusion.

Meaning even if COVID-19 caused physical loss or damage, it would not be covered because the virus falls under this contamination exclusion.

On Wednesday, legal representatives for Moinian and FM Global defended their original interpretation of the policy before the state Supreme Court Justices.

Moinian’s lawyers stated they disagreed with Stern’s standard for determining what qualifies as a physical loss or damage and that he wrongfully concluded the contamination exclusion prevents coverage for the company’s losses.

Moinian’s lawyers said they presented evidence to support the standard Stern applied to a previous case where he found a company had to prove the presence of COVID-19 on insured properties for there to be physical loss or damage. However, Stern applied what was called the tangible loss standard to the case, which required a whole different set of evidence for Moinian’s lawyers to present and is inconsistent with the policy’s language, they said.

In terms of the contamination exclusion, Moinian’s lawyers said it does not apply to losses because the language includes the word “cost.” Also, if the presence of a virus was enough to exclude coverage for both losses and costs then the phrase “and any costs due to contamination,” would have no use. Further, they said there are two possible understandings of the exclusion, meaning the language is ambiguous and the policyholder should prevail.

FM Global's lawyers stated hundreds of courts have found there was no business interruption coverage for losses related to COVID-19. Also, they agreed with Stern’s standard for determining a physical loss or damage and said the fact Moinian did not include any records of repairs or replacements to their insured properties was telling.

For the contamination exclusion, FM Global’s lawyers referenced previous decisions which found it prevents the ability to recover losses related to COVID-19. Also, they agreed with Stern on the fact that the policy includes communicable disease coverage undermines the idea that COVID-19 is covered as a physical loss or damage.

While judges have yet to decide on this specific appeal, the case is one of dozens that has been filed against FM Global and among thousands filed by other businesses across the country looking for their insurers to cover the massive financial losses they suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the courts have largely sided with the insurers as most of the approximately 1,200 trial court rulings on the merits of business interruption cases have been in favor of the insurer, according to data collected by the COVID Coverage Litigation Tracker at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Despite the unfavorable outlook, businesses are unrelenting as many have continued filing cases and others like Moinian have also appealed their decision.

Legal experts say this is also an issue with wide reaching effects the courts have continued to grapple with even years after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the world economy.

“The pandemic was such a unique event that it has created some issues the courts have never had to deal with before,” said John Ellison, senior partner at Reed Smith LLP. “Also, the pandemic affected all of us in some way, so these cases are unusually important because of the broad impact of the decisions.”

As a result, Ellison said many state Supreme Courts have been taking up cases to set a precedent for how lower courts should rule.

“By deciding this one the Supreme Court gets a chance to provide a roadmap for how all the other cases behind it should go,” said Ellison, adding his firm has several cases in Rhode Island that are on pause while for the R.I. Supreme Court’s ruling on this case.

Exactly what this decision will mean for future cases will depend exactly on how the Supreme Court rules, said Ellison, who also wrote an amicus brief filed by United Policyholders in support of the real estate investment company.

But it’s safe to say if Moinian loses again at the Supreme Court level, it will be more difficult – if not impossible – for other businesses to successfully pursue similar claims against their insurers in Rhode Island courts.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com