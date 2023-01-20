CDC: All 5 R.I. counties at medium risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – All five Rhode Island counties are now at medium risk for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

Providence County and Kent counties were both elevated to high risk on Dec. 30. Newport County was listed as high risk on Jan. 6. All three have now been lowered to medium risk.

Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

Rhode Island’s two other counties, Bristol County and Washington County, remain at medium threat level.

- Advertisement -

The CDC recommends those in medium-risk counties consider self-testing and wearing a mask when around those who are at high risk of getting sick.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,792 from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, with 14 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said in its weekly report on Thursday.

There were 169 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Jan. 8-14. The positivity rate on cases from Jan. 8-14 was 11.9%, according to the department’s report.